Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) Price Target Cut to GBX 4,800 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Intertek Group (LON:ITRK – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 5,800 to GBX 4,800 in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 18.69% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Intertek Group from GBX 5,791 to GBX 5,833 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intertek Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 5,169.50.

Intertek Group Stock Up 0.2%

LON ITRK traded up GBX 10 on Thursday, reaching GBX 4,044. 779,361 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,733,589. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.18, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 4,529.32 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 4,681.21. The company has a market cap of £6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.65. Intertek Group has a 12 month low of GBX 3,882 and a 12 month high of GBX 5,335.

Intertek Group (LON:ITRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported GBX 255.90 EPS for the quarter. Intertek Group had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 28.61%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intertek Group will post 263.7305699 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Intertek Group

In other Intertek Group news, insider Robin Freestone acquired 2,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 4,051 per share, for a total transaction of £99,452.05. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

About Intertek Group

Intertek is a leading Total Quality Assurance provider to industries worldwide.

Our network of more than 1,000 laboratories and offices in more than 100 countries, delivers innovative and bespoke Assurance, Testing, Inspection and Certification solutions for our customers’ operations and supply chains.

Intertek is a purpose-led company to Bring Quality, Safety and Sustainability to Life. We provide 24/7 mission-critical quality assurance solutions to our clients to ensure that they can operate with well-functioning supply chains in each of their operations.

Our Customer Promise is: Intertek Total Quality Assurance expertise, delivered consistently, with precision, pace and passion, enabling our customers to power ahead safely.

