Vistry Group (LON:VTY) Upgraded to Buy at Stifel Nicolaus

Vistry Group (LON:VTY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a GBX 610 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of GBX 670. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 29.79% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on VTY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Vistry Group from GBX 570 to GBX 640 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Vistry Group from GBX 608 to GBX 659 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Vistry Group from GBX 684 to GBX 803 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Vistry Group in a report on Monday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 731 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vistry Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 591.78.

Get Vistry Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on VTY

Vistry Group Price Performance

Shares of VTY traded up GBX 0.30 on Thursday, reaching GBX 470. The stock had a trading volume of 4,863,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,989,529. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 669.80 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 646.38. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 41.96, a PEG ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.69. Vistry Group has a twelve month low of GBX 464.30 and a twelve month high of GBX 746.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.00.

Vistry Group (LON:VTY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported GBX 59.30 earnings per share for the quarter. Vistry Group had a negative return on equity of 0.31% and a negative net margin of 0.27%. Sell-side analysts expect that Vistry Group will post 108.4606345 EPS for the current year.

Vistry Group announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, February 2nd that permits the company to buyback 0 shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Vistry Group

In other news, insider Paul Whetsell acquired 6,000 shares of Vistry Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 474 per share, with a total value of £28,440. In the last quarter, insiders bought 6,068 shares of company stock valued at $2,888,769. Company insiders own 9.98% of the company’s stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Vistry Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Vistry Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Management is prioritising partnerships and cash-generation measures with a target to be net cash by year‑end, which could materially reduce leverage and support returns or future buybacks. Vistry Leans on Partnerships

Management is prioritising partnerships and cash-generation measures with a target to be net cash by year‑end, which could materially reduce leverage and support returns or future buybacks. Positive Sentiment: Independent non‑executive director Paul Whetsell purchased 6,000 shares at ~GBX 474 on Mar 4 — a small but constructive insider buy that signals board confidence in near‑term prospects. Insider Buy Announcement

Independent non‑executive director Paul Whetsell purchased 6,000 shares at ~GBX 474 on Mar 4 — a small but constructive insider buy that signals board confidence in near‑term prospects. Positive Sentiment: Vistry cancelled 15,648 repurchased ordinary shares in early March, a modest buyback/cancellation that is marginally accretive to EPS and supports shareholder returns. Share Cancellation

Vistry cancelled 15,648 repurchased ordinary shares in early March, a modest buyback/cancellation that is marginally accretive to EPS and supports shareholder returns. Neutral Sentiment: Brokerages currently have a consensus rating of “Hold” on Vistry, indicating mixed analyst views and limited near‑term upside consensus. Consensus Rating

Brokerages currently have a consensus rating of “Hold” on Vistry, indicating mixed analyst views and limited near‑term upside consensus. Neutral Sentiment: Vistry reported GBX 59.30 EPS for the quarter and published its slide deck and conference call materials; the underlying FY25 profit was reported but margins remain a focus. Quarterly Results

Vistry reported GBX 59.30 EPS for the quarter and published its slide deck and conference call materials; the underlying FY25 profit was reported but margins remain a focus. Negative Sentiment: Shares plunged (~17–18%) on Mar 4 after Vistry warned of weaker margins for 2026 and issued a muted outlook despite posting a FY25 profit — this guidance shock drove the bulk of the recent volatility and explains much of the downward pressure on the stock. Margin Warning Coverage Market Reaction Summary

About Vistry Group

(Get Free Report)

Vistry Group is a leading homebuilder developing in partnership to deliver sustainable homes, communities, and social value, leaving a lasting legacy of places where people love to live.

Operating across 25 regions, we build homes for those who need them right across the UK. Our partners include Registered Providers, Local Authorities, Homes England and Private Rented Sector providers.

Our timber manufacturing capability, Vistry Works, is at the core of our strategy to deliver more quality homes, faster.

We sell homes on the open market through three respected brands: Bovis Homes, Linden Homes, and Countryside Homes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vistry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.