EnQuest (LON:ENQ) Upgraded to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

EnQuest (LON:ENQ – Get Free Report) was upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a GBX 25 price objective on the oil and gas development company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 11. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 43.64% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 15 price objective on shares of EnQuest in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Shore Capital Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 28 target price on shares of EnQuest in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 24 price target on shares of EnQuest in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 20 price objective on shares of EnQuest in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 22.40.

ENQ stock traded up GBX 0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 17.41. 12,115,091 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,176,168. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 12.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 11.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 298.30. The company has a market cap of £323.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.90, a PEG ratio of 0.07 and a beta of 0.10. EnQuest has a 1-year low of GBX 9.72 and a 1-year high of GBX 18.33.

EnQuest is providing creative solutions through the energy transition.

EnQuest is an independent energy company. We focus on mature late-life assets, responsibly optimising production to provide energy security. Where we can, we repurpose our infrastructure to deliver renewable energy and decarbonisation projects before executing world-class decommissioning.

Shares in the Company trade on the London Stock Exchange (ENQ.L).

