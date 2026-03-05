Harbour Energy (LON:HBR) Earns “Hold” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Harbour Energy (LON:HBR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 225 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 21.16% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 270 price objective on shares of Harbour Energy in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Harbour Energy from GBX 292 to GBX 320 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 280.60.

Shares of HBR stock traded up GBX 24.80 during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 285.40. 11,750,607 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,888,067. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.90, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.04 and a beta of -0.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 218.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 216.79. Harbour Energy has a twelve month low of GBX 146.40 and a twelve month high of GBX 287.80.

Harbour Energy is the largest London-listed independent oil and gas company with significant positions in Norway, the UK, Germany, Argentina, Mexico, North Africa and South East Asia.

