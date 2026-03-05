Harbour Energy (LON:HBR) Earns “Hold” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Harbour Energy (LON:HBR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 225 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 21.16% from the stock’s current price.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 270 price objective on shares of Harbour Energy in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Harbour Energy from GBX 292 to GBX 320 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 280.60.
Harbour Energy is the largest London-listed independent oil and gas company with significant positions in Norway, the UK, Germany, Argentina, Mexico, North Africa and South East Asia.
