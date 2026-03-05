Berenberg Bank Issues Positive Forecast for BHP Group (LON:BHP) Stock Price

BHP Group (LON:BHP – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,300 to GBX 2,600 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 6.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,300 to GBX 2,400 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BHP Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,300.

BHP Group Stock Performance

About BHP Group

LON BHP traded down GBX 144 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 2,779. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,390,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,209,692. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,567.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,256.04. BHP Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,559.50 and a 52 week high of GBX 3,079. The stock has a market cap of £141.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67, a PEG ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.68.

We are a world-leading resources company, focused on the resources the world needs to grow and decarbonise. Copper for renewable energy. Potash for sustainable farming. Iron ore and metallurgical coal for the steel needed for global infrastructure and the energy transition.

A resources mix for today and for the future.

Our strategy is to deliver long-term value and returns through the cycle. We aim to do this through owning a portfolio of world class assets with exposure to highly attractive commodities that benefit from the mega-trends playing out in the world around us, by operating them exceptionally well, by maintaining a disciplined approach to capital allocation and through being industry leaders in sustainability and the creation of social value.

We are a global business with over 9,000 suppliers around the world, many of which are small to medium-sized businesses that are local to our assets.

