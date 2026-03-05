Royal Bank Of Canada Reaffirms Buy Rating for RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM)

RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 2,850 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.95% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,200 price target on shares of RHI Magnesita in a report on Monday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,483.75.
RHI Magnesita is the leading global supplier of high-grade refractory products, systems and solutions which are critical for high-temperature processes exceeding 1,200°C in a wide range of industries, including steel, cement, non-ferrous metals and glass. With a vertically integrated value chain, from raw materials to refractory products and full performance-based solutions, RHI Magnesita serves customers around the world, with around 22,000 employees in 47 main production sites, 9 recycling facilities and more than 70 sales offices.
