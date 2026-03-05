Bancroft Fund Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Bancroft Fund Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 2,311 shares, a growth of 21.4% from the January 29th total of 1,904 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,003 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,003 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Bancroft Fund Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of BCV stock opened at $22.84 on Thursday. Bancroft Fund has a 1-year low of $15.63 and a 1-year high of $24.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.50.

About Bancroft Fund

Bancroft Fund, Inc (NYSE American: BCV) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks long-term growth of capital. Shares of the Fund trade on the NYSE American exchange, providing investors with access to a diversified portfolio of U.S. equity securities under a closed-end structure. The Fund’s board of directors oversees a disciplined investment process governed by a stated strategy and risk parameters.

The Fund’s primary investment objective is capital appreciation. To pursue this goal, Bancroft Fund allocates at least 80% of its total assets to equity securities of U.S.

