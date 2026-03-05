66,749 Shares in Qorvo, Inc. $QRVO Bought by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 66,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,080,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QRVO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Qorvo by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,105,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,011,453,000 after purchasing an additional 100,058 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Qorvo by 5.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,704,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $314,516,000 after buying an additional 175,031 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo in the second quarter worth about $153,994,000. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 10.0% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,520,856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $138,520,000 after acquiring an additional 137,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 20.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,518,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $128,975,000 after acquiring an additional 255,068 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QRVO opened at $79.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.46 and a 1-year high of $106.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.85. The company has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.35.

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.24. Qorvo had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 9.11%.The firm had revenue of $993.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Qorvo has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.050-1.350 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on QRVO. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Qorvo from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Qorvo from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Zacks Research raised Qorvo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Qorvo from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eighteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.88.

Qorvo, Inc is a leading provider of advanced radio-frequency (RF), analog and mixed-signal semiconductor solutions. The company designs, develops and manufactures a broad portfolio of components and modules that enable wireless and wired connectivity across mobile devices, network infrastructure, defense systems and Internet of Things (IoT) applications.

Qorvo’s product offerings include RF filters, power amplifiers, switches, integrated front-end modules and other custom mixed-signal devices.

