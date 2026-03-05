Picton Mahoney Asset Management Buys Shares of 499,995 HCM Acquisition Corp $HCMA

Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in HCM Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:HCMA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 499,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,053,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in HCM Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $4,131,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCM Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $10,100,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCM Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $1,339,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of HCM Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $251,000. 11.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e)” rating on shares of HCM Acquisition in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCMA opened at $10.12 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.13 and its 200 day moving average is $9.24. HCM Acquisition Corp has a 1 year low of $10.03 and a 1 year high of $10.49.

HCM Acquisition Corp. is a Delaware‐incorporated special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) that was formed to identify and complete a business combination with one or more target businesses. The company raised capital through its initial public offering and is listed on the Nasdaq under the ticker HCMA. As a blank check vehicle, HCM Acquisition holds its funds in trust until it consummates a qualifying merger, share exchange, asset acquisition or other business combination.

The SPAC is sponsored by affiliates of Healthcare Capital Management LLC, a Los Angeles‐based investment firm with experience in healthcare and life sciences investing.

