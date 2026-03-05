Evergy Inc. $EVRG Shares Bought by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Evergy Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 155,441 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,758 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Evergy were worth $11,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EVRG. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Evergy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $257,000. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy during the 1st quarter worth $223,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evergy by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 4,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in shares of Evergy by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 19,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 5,618 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth boosted its holdings in Evergy by 7.3% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 13,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EVRG opened at $84.32 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.37 and a 200 day moving average of $75.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Evergy Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.94 and a 52 week high of $85.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.65.

Evergy ( NASDAQ:EVRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, January 31st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 14.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Evergy Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Evergy’s payout ratio is presently 75.75%.

In related news, Director Ann D. Murtlow sold 2,847 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.34, for a total value of $234,421.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,311 shares in the company, valued at $190,287.74. This trade represents a 55.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

EVRG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of Evergy in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Evergy from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Evergy in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Evergy from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Evergy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Evergy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.88.

Evergy, Inc is a regulated electric utility that generates, transmits and distributes electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers primarily across Kansas and western Missouri. The company provides core utility services including retail electric delivery, grid operations, customer service and outage restoration, operating under state regulatory frameworks. Evergy serves a mix of urban and rural communities, including portions of the Kansas City metropolitan area and other population centers in its service territory.

The company’s business activities span power generation, system planning, transmission and distribution infrastructure, and customer-facing programs such as energy efficiency and demand-side management.

