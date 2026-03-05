Mcdonald Partners LLC Has $363,000 Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. $APD

Mcdonald Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 73.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,641 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 228.1% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 92.6% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. 81.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

NYSE:APD opened at $274.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.05 billion, a PE ratio of -181.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $229.11 and a 12-month high of $318.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $268.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $266.70.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.12. Air Products and Chemicals had a positive return on equity of 15.77% and a negative net margin of 2.73%.The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Air Products and Chemicals has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.950-3.100 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 12.850-13.150 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a $1.81 dividend. This represents a $7.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.79. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently -474.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on APD. Bank of America upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Monday, December 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Mizuho decreased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $295.88.

Insider Activity at Air Products and Chemicals

In related news, Director Ridge Lp Mantle sold 70,175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.21, for a total transaction of $19,944,436.75. Following the sale, the director directly owned 93,499 shares in the company, valued at $26,573,350.79. This represents a 42.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc is a global supplier of industrial gases and related equipment and services, headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania. The company produces and delivers atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon, as well as specialty and process gases used across a wide range of industrial applications. Air Products designs, builds and operates gas production facilities, merchant distribution networks and on-site gas systems for customers that require reliable, high-purity gases and integrated supply solutions.

The company’s product and service portfolio includes packaged and bulk gas supply, pipeline distribution, on-site generation, gas handling and storage equipment, and engineered systems for gas liquefaction and purification.

