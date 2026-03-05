Picton Mahoney Asset Management Buys Shares of 62,193 Globe Life Inc. $GL

Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 62,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,890,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 445,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,713,000 after acquiring an additional 9,505 shares in the last quarter. 111 Capital bought a new position in Globe Life in the third quarter valued at about $371,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 5.0% during the third quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 0.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 288,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the third quarter worth about $288,000. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Globe Life from $170.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $167.00 price objective on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $176.00 target price on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.33.

Globe Life Stock Performance

Shares of Globe Life stock opened at $144.89 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $142.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.89. Globe Life Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.38 and a 1-year high of $152.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.46.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.05). Globe Life had a net margin of 19.37% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Globe Life has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.950-15.650 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Globe Life Inc. will post 13.87 EPS for the current year.

Globe Life Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This is a positive change from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.67%.

Insider Activity at Globe Life

In related news, CMO Jennifer Allison Haworth sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.14, for a total transaction of $1,431,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer directly owned 17,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,501,944.06. This represents a 36.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Matthew Darden sold 18,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.10, for a total transaction of $2,657,941.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 51,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,413,594.30. The trade was a 26.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 92,186 shares of company stock worth $13,358,379. Corporate insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Company Profile

(Free Report)

Globe Life, traded on the NYSE under the symbol GL, is a U.S.-based insurance holding company that underwrites and distributes a range of life and supplemental health insurance products. Through its subsidiary brands—Globe Life, American Income Life, Liberty National Life, United American Insurance Company and Family Heritage Life—it offers term life, whole life, fixed annuities and supplemental health coverage designed to meet the needs of individuals and families across various socioeconomic segments.

The company’s product suite includes low-cost, easy-to-understand life insurance policies, accidental death and dismemberment coverage, hospital indemnity plans and specified disease insurance.

Featured Articles

