Brokerages Set DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Price Target at $15.94

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.8750.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DV. Zacks Research downgraded shares of DoubleVerify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on DoubleVerify from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st.

Get DoubleVerify alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on DV

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify Stock Up 1.7%

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in DoubleVerify in the first quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 30,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 461,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,174,000 after purchasing an additional 43,343 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in DoubleVerify in the second quarter worth $169,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in DoubleVerify by 223.1% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,583 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DoubleVerify stock opened at $10.33 on Monday. DoubleVerify has a 12 month low of $7.64 and a 12 month high of $16.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 34.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.53.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.02). DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 6.77%.The business had revenue of $205.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that DoubleVerify will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DoubleVerify Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DoubleVerify, Inc is a leading digital media measurement and analytics company that helps advertisers, publishers and platforms ensure their digital advertising campaigns are viewable, fraud-free and brand-safe. The company’s platform integrates data science, machine learning and proprietary analytics to authenticate the quality of media across display, video, mobile, CTV and social channels. By delivering real-time insights into ad viewability, fraud detection and contextual relevance, DoubleVerify empowers marketers to optimize campaign performance and drive better return on ad spend.

At the core of DoubleVerify’s offering are solutions for viewability measurement, invalid traffic (IVT) detection, brand safety and suitability, contextual targeting and campaign performance analytics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleVerify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleVerify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.