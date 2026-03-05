Septerna, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEPN) Receives $33.83 Average Price Target from Analysts

Septerna, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEPN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JonesTrading began coverage on Septerna in a report on Tuesday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of Septerna in a report on Friday, December 19th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Septerna in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Septerna from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Septerna from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

In other news, COO Elizabeth Bhatt sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.97, for a total value of $115,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 174,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,046,834.73. The trade was a 2.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Samira Shaikhly sold 70,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total value of $1,979,729.30. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,283.30. The trade was a 98.89% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Septerna in the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Seven Fleet Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Septerna during the 4th quarter worth $319,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Septerna during the 4th quarter worth $650,000. VARCOV Co. acquired a new position in Septerna during the 4th quarter valued at about $631,000. Finally, Virtus Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Septerna in the fourth quarter valued at about $292,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SEPN opened at $28.83 on Friday. Septerna has a 52-week low of $4.66 and a 52-week high of $32.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.09 and a beta of 3.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.70.

We are a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering a new era of G protein-coupled receptor (GPCR) oral small molecule drug discovery powered by our proprietary Native Complex Platform™. Our industrial-scale platform aims to unlock the full potential of GPCR therapies and has led to the discovery and development of our deep pipeline of product candidates focused initially on treating patients in three therapeutic areas: endocrinology, immunology and inflammation, and metabolic diseases. GPCRs are the largest and most diverse family of cell membrane receptors and regulate physiological processes in nearly every organ system of the human body.

