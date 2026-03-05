Mcdonald Partners LLC Sells 2,771 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. $ADP

Mcdonald Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 63.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,771 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 90 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of ADP opened at $217.16 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $87.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $240.28 and a 200 day moving average of $264.27. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $203.26 and a 52-week high of $329.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.96% and a return on equity of 68.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.091-11.011 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.38%.

Automatic Data Processing announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $272.00 to $262.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $295.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $303.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $311.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $290.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 543 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.29, for a total transaction of $142,423.47. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 9,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,622,375.42. This trade represents a 5.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP David Foskett sold 266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total transaction of $63,042.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 10,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,596,098. This represents a 2.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,515 shares of company stock valued at $887,074. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc (ADP) is a global provider of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) and payroll solutions. Founded in 1949 and headquartered in Roseland, New Jersey, ADP began as a payroll processing company and has evolved into a diversified provider of workforce management, HR, benefits administration, tax and compliance services, and analytics for employers of all sizes.

ADP’s product portfolio includes payroll processing and tax filing, time and attendance systems, benefits administration, talent management, and HR outsourcing.

Featured Stories

