Picton Mahoney Asset Management Increases Holdings in Etsy, Inc. $ETSY

Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 95,008 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,229 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Etsy were worth $6,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ETSY. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 168.0% during the third quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 34,046 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 21,344 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Etsy by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 36,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 5,601 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 3rd quarter worth about $985,000. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 215.0% in the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,320 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. Finally, Waddell & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. 99.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Etsy

In related news, insider Josh Silverman sold 86,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.46, for a total transaction of $4,979,828.36. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 90,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,209,381.06. This represents a 48.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 5,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.45, for a total transaction of $329,424.20. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 114,268 shares of company stock worth $6,476,588. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Etsy Stock Up 1.8%

ETSY stock opened at $55.46 on Thursday. Etsy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.05 and a twelve month high of $76.51. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 44.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.62 and a 200 day moving average of $58.94.

Etsy announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, December 18th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to buy up to 14.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on ETSY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Etsy from $63.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Etsy in a research report on Tuesday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Etsy from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Etsy from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Etsy from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, eighteen have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.40.

Etsy Profile

Etsy, Inc (NASDAQ: ETSY) operates a global e-commerce marketplace focused on handmade, vintage and unique goods. The platform connects individual artisans, small businesses and collectors with buyers seeking one-of-a-kind items, ranging from handcrafted jewelry and clothing to home décor and art supplies. Etsy’s revenue is primarily generated through listing fees, transaction fees on sales and optional seller services such as advertising and shipping labels.

Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, Etsy has cultivated a community-driven ethos, encouraging sustainable practices and personal entrepreneurship.

