Picton Mahoney Asset Management Trims Stake in Robinhood Markets, Inc. $HOOD

Picton Mahoney Asset Management lowered its position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 49,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,032 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $7,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HOOD. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Robinhood Markets by 113.6% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 107.6% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Guerra Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on HOOD. Citizens Jmp reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Robinhood Markets from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Dbs Bank upgraded Robinhood Markets to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Loop Capital set a $130.00 price objective on Robinhood Markets in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Robinhood Markets from $152.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Robinhood Markets has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.71.

Robinhood Markets Stock Up 8.1%

Shares of NASDAQ HOOD opened at $82.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $74.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.91, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.47. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.66 and a twelve month high of $153.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.71 and a 200 day moving average of $115.30.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 22.32% and a net margin of 42.10%.The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Robinhood Markets News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Robinhood Markets this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 375,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.63, for a total value of $45,611,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.07, for a total transaction of $870,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 393,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,271,796.84. The trade was a 2.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 470,997 shares of company stock valued at $55,147,954. 14.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Robinhood Markets Profile

(Free Report)

Robinhood Markets, Inc (NASDAQ: HOOD) is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to “democratize finance for all.” Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.

Robinhood’s core products and services include a mobile app and web platform for trading U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.