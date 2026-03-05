Chart Industries, Inc. $GTLS Position Lessened by Legato Capital Management LLC

Legato Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 66.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,010 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 36.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Chart Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $230,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new stake in Chart Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $653,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Chart Industries by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in Chart Industries by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 29,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,861,000 after purchasing an additional 4,558 shares during the last quarter.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Chart Industries Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:GTLS opened at $207.31 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $207.01 and a 200-day moving average of $203.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 797.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.73. Chart Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.60 and a twelve month high of $208.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by ($0.97). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Chart Industries had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 13.55%. Chart Industries’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GTLS. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research upgraded Chart Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.10.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GTLS

Chart Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chart Industries, Inc (NYSE: GTLS) is a leading global manufacturer of engineered equipment for the storage, distribution and end-use of hydrocarbon and industrial gases. The company specializes in cryogenic systems and components, serving key markets such as energy, chemical processing, industrial gas, food and beverage, and medical gases. Chart’s product portfolio includes large-scale cryogenic storage tanks, vaporizers, heat exchangers and pump systems designed to maintain gases in liquid and gaseous states under extreme conditions.

Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Ball Ground, Georgia, Chart Industries has evolved through targeted acquisitions and organic growth to expand its technological capabilities and geographic reach.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.