Picton Mahoney Asset Management Grows Stake in BCE, Inc. $BCE

Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its holdings in BCE, Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 2,287.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 587,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 562,884 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in BCE were worth $13,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in BCE during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of BCE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in shares of BCE by 81.0% during the third quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of BCE by 229.1% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of BCE by 340.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BCE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of BCE from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of BCE from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised BCE from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 28th. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded BCE from an “underperform” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

BCE Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BCE opened at $26.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $24.66 billion, a PE ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.95 and its 200 day moving average is $24.08. BCE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.28 and a 52 week high of $26.52.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.55 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 26.14%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. BCE has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.790-1.910 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that BCE, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

BCE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.46%.

BCE Profile

BCE Inc (NYSE: BCE) is a Canadian communications, media and entertainment company that operates through its primary subsidiaries, including Bell Canada and Bell Media. As a large integrated telecommunications provider, BCE delivers a broad range of connectivity services and content to residential, business and wholesale customers across Canada. The company combines network infrastructure with media assets to offer bundled communications and entertainment solutions.

On the services side, BCE provides fixed-line and wireless voice services, mobile data, high-speed internet, fibre and broadband access, and television services through platforms such as Bell Fibe and Bell TV.

Featured Stories

