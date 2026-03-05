Picton Mahoney Asset Management Boosts Holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. $NRG

Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 281.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,772 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $5,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in NRG Energy by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in NRG Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $323,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 20,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 17,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after buying an additional 4,949 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $342,000. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key NRG Energy News

Here are the key news stories impacting NRG Energy this week:

NRG Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NRG opened at $163.54 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.41. The company has a market cap of $35.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.51 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.92, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.64. NRG Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $79.57 and a one year high of $189.96.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 109.48%. NRG Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 6th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the utilities provider to repurchase up to 9.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

NRG Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. This is an increase from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.22%.

Insider Transactions at NRG Energy

In related news, VP Robert J. Gaudette sold 45,000 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.76, for a total value of $7,144,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 63,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,147,939.20. This trade represents a 41.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Bruce Chung sold 12,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.56, for a total value of $1,938,682.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 79,147 shares in the company, valued at $12,391,254.32. The trade was a 13.53% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 172,556 shares of company stock valued at $27,550,446. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NRG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings cut NRG Energy from a “buy (b)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on NRG Energy from $202.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $211.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore began coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NRG Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.67.

NRG Energy Profile

NRG Energy (NYSE: NRG) is a U.S.-based integrated power company headquartered in Houston, Texas. The company develops, owns and operates a diversified portfolio of power generation assets and participates in wholesale and retail energy markets. NRG supplies electricity to utilities, commercial and industrial customers, and retail consumers, while also providing energy-related products and services designed to manage consumption and support reliability.

NRG’s generation mix includes conventional thermal plants as well as renewable and distributed energy resources.

Featured Articles

