Picton Mahoney Asset Management Buys New Position in Liberty Broadband Corporation $LBRDK

Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 225,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,297,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 195.1% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 1,054.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the third quarter worth $47,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 59.3% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Liberty Broadband

In other Liberty Broadband news, Director J David Wargo sold 2,232 shares of Liberty Broadband stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $128,585.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,134.31. The trade was a 82.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 49,571 shares of company stock worth $2,811,642 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LBRDK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Liberty Broadband in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Liberty Broadband Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:LBRDK opened at $54.06 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.40. Liberty Broadband Corporation has a 1 year low of $42.10 and a 1 year high of $104.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 0.95.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corporation is a publicly traded holding company that principally invests in broadband and cable businesses. Established in 2014 as a spin-off from Liberty Interactive Corporation, the company was designed to provide investors with targeted exposure to high-growth broadband assets. Headquartered in Englewood, Colorado, Liberty Broadband uses a tracking-stock structure to reflect the performance of its key investments rather than operating a stand-alone service business.

The company’s primary asset is its substantial equity interest in Charter Communications, one of the largest cable and broadband providers in the United States.

