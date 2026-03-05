Aegon NV (NYSE:AEG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Aegon NV (NYSE:AEG – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.
AEG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded Aegon from a “buy (b+)” rating to a “buy (a-)” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Aegon in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group downgraded shares of Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Friday, January 9th.
View Our Latest Research Report on Aegon
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aegon
Key Headlines Impacting Aegon
Here are the key news stories impacting Aegon this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Zacks flags Aegon (AEG) as potentially undervalued based on its model that emphasizes earnings-estimate revisions and value/momentum traits; the note suggests investors should review estimate trends and the firm’s Zacks Rank as catalysts if estimates improve. Are Investors Undervaluing Aegon (AEG) Right Now?
- Neutral Sentiment: Multiple entertainment outlets report Warner Bros. is developing a Game of Thrones film about Aegon the Conqueror (writer from Andor attached in some reports). This is high-profile media coverage for the character name but has no direct business or brand connection to Aegon N.V.’s insurance operations. ‘Game of Thrones’ Movie Officially in the Works at Warner Bros. From ‘Andor’ Writer
- Neutral Sentiment: Additional widely circulated pieces (GoldDerby, IGN, Yahoo, TechSpot, etc.) expand on the same entertainment story (script status, development notes). These are repetition of the same topic and likewise unrelated to AEG’s financials or operations. Everything we know about the ‘Dune’-like ‘Game of Thrones’ movie
Aegon Price Performance
Shares of Aegon stock opened at $7.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.68. The stock has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.78. Aegon has a 1-year low of $5.42 and a 1-year high of $8.15.
Aegon Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2469 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 671.0%. Aegon’s dividend payout ratio is currently -237.50%.
About Aegon
Aegon N.V. is a multinational financial services company headquartered in The Hague, Netherlands, specializing in life insurance, pensions and asset management. Established in 1983 through the merger of AGO and Ennia, Aegon has built a reputation for offering retirement solutions, savings products and protection plans aimed at helping customers secure their financial futures. The company operates under well-known brands, including Transamerica in the United States, and serves both individual and corporate clients.
Throughout its history, Aegon has pursued strategic acquisitions and partnerships to strengthen its market position and broaden its service offerings.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Aegon
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- America’s 1776 happening again
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- “Fed Proof” Your Bank Account with THESE 4 Simple Steps
Receive News & Ratings for Aegon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aegon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.