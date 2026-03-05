First Horizon Corporation $FHN Position Trimmed by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management trimmed its holdings in shares of First Horizon Corporation (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 54.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 330,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 399,377 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $7,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FHN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in First Horizon by 102.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,709,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,197,000 after acquiring an additional 865,109 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Horizon by 156.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 106,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 6,648 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in First Horizon by 1,579.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in First Horizon by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 37,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. 80.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Horizon alerts:

First Horizon Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:FHN opened at $23.46 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.54 and a 200-day moving average of $23.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.61. First Horizon Corporation has a twelve month low of $15.19 and a twelve month high of $26.56.

First Horizon Increases Dividend

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $888.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $863.87 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 19.67%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Horizon Corporation will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. This is a positive change from First Horizon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is currently 31.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Horizon

In other First Horizon news, EVP Anthony J. Restel sold 5,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total value of $139,257.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 619,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,075,864.20. The trade was a 0.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FHN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of First Horizon from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on First Horizon from $28.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised First Horizon from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.66.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FHN

First Horizon Profile

(Free Report)

First Horizon Corporation, headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee, is a diversified financial services company providing an array of retail, commercial and wealth management solutions. As the largest bank-based financial services firm in Tennessee, First Horizon operates through a network of branches and digital platforms across the Southeastern United States, offering personal and business banking, mortgage origination and servicing, payment solutions and treasury management services.

Tracing its origins to the First National Bank of Memphis established in 1864, First Horizon has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic expansion to serve customers in Tennessee, Texas, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia and Florida.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Horizon Corporation (NYSE:FHN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.