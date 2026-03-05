Picton Mahoney Asset Management Invests $9.98 Million in Galata Acquisition Corp. II $LATAU

Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Galata Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:LATAU – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,981,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Galata Acquisition Corp. II during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,236,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new stake in Galata Acquisition Corp. II during the third quarter worth $998,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Galata Acquisition Corp. II during the third quarter valued at $998,000. Readystate Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Galata Acquisition Corp. II in the third quarter valued at $998,000. Finally, Gritstone Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Galata Acquisition Corp. II in the third quarter worth about $898,000.

Galata Acquisition Corp. II Stock Performance

LATAU stock opened at $10.17 on Thursday. Galata Acquisition Corp. II has a 52-week low of $9.98 and a 52-week high of $10.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.15.

Galata Acquisition Corp. II Profile

We are a blank check company incorporated on June 20, 2025 as a Cayman Islands exempted company and formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, which we refer to throughout this prospectus as our initial business combination. We have not selected any specific business combination target and we have not, nor has anyone on our behalf, initiated any substantive discussions, directly or indirectly, with any business combination target.

