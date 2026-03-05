Level Four Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF $VT

Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 57.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,620 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the third quarter worth about $2,130,090,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 67.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,688,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $474,018,000 after buying an additional 1,479,704 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,974,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $547,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,105 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 55.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,083,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $287,170,000 after acquiring an additional 745,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 3EDGE Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,484,000.

Shares of VT stock opened at $145.26 on Thursday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $100.89 and a 1-year high of $149.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $145.25 and its 200 day moving average is $140.64. The company has a market cap of $61.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.93.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares. As of April 30, 2012, the Fund invests in sectors, such as consumer discretionary, consumer staples, energy, financials, healthcare, industrials, information technology, materials, telecommunication services and utilities.

