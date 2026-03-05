Picton Mahoney Asset Management Takes Position in Air Lease Corporation $AL

Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 200,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,730,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in Air Lease during the third quarter valued at about $1,050,000. High Ground Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Air Lease in the third quarter worth about $34,957,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Lease during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,473,000. BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Air Lease during the 3rd quarter worth about $710,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Air Lease by 104.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 35,641 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 18,195 shares during the period. 94.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AL opened at $64.71 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.11. Air Lease Corporation has a 12-month low of $38.25 and a 12-month high of $64.96.

Air Lease ( NYSE:AL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The transportation company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.74. Air Lease had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 35.72%.The company had revenue of $679.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Air Lease Corporation will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.45%.

Several research analysts have commented on AL shares. Zacks Research raised Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Air Lease in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 target price (down from $68.00) on shares of Air Lease in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.60.

In other news, EVP Kishore Korde sold 20,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total transaction of $1,324,434.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 50,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,210,833.10. This trade represents a 29.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Grant A. Levy sold 1,000 shares of Air Lease stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total transaction of $64,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 137,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,822,345.80. This trade represents a 0.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 595,958 shares of company stock worth $38,158,193 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.64% of the company’s stock.

Air Lease Corporation (NYSE: AL) is a leading aircraft leasing company that acquires commercial jet aircraft and leases them to airlines worldwide. The firm’s core business activities include direct aircraft acquisition, lease management and portfolio remarketing. By structuring sale‐and‐leaseback transactions, operating leases and secured loans, Air Lease provides flexible financing solutions that enable carriers to modernize their fleets without committing large amounts of capital to ownership.

Founded in 2010 and headquartered in Los Angeles, Air Lease Corporation serves a diverse customer base spanning North America, Europe, Asia, Latin America and the Middle East.

