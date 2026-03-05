Sen. Markwayne Mullin Buys Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Senator Markwayne Mullin (Republican-Oklahoma) recently bought shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). In a filing disclosed on March 02nd, the Senator disclosed that they had bought between $15,001 and $50,000 in Adobe stock on February 4th.

Senator Markwayne Mullin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Adobe alerts:

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) on 2/4/2026.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) on 2/4/2026.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of McKesson (NYSE:MCK) on 2/4/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) on 2/4/2026.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) on 2/4/2026.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) on 2/4/2026.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Coherent (NYSE:COHR) on 2/4/2026.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) on 2/4/2026.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) on 2/4/2026.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Stride (NYSE:LRN) on 2/4/2026.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of ADBE opened at $273.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.28 and a fifty-two week high of $453.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $294.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $327.12. The company has a market capitalization of $112.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 10th. The software company reported $5.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.40 by $0.10. Adobe had a return on equity of 61.28% and a net margin of 30.00%.The firm had revenue of $6.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Adobe has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 5.850-5.900 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 23.300-23.500 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 1,646 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.85, for a total transaction of $485,323.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 41,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,382,225.75. The trade was a 3.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Adobe this week:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,275,165,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Adobe by 53.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,617,145 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,981,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952,994 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in Adobe by 8,006.6% during the third quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 1,593,506 shares of the software company’s stock worth $562,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573,849 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 55.2% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,587,399 shares of the software company’s stock worth $912,705,000 after purchasing an additional 920,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Adobe by 68.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,939,018 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $750,168,000 after purchasing an additional 791,077 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Adobe from $415.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 17th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, HSBC set a $302.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $389.56.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Adobe

About Senator Mullin

Markwayne Mullin (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. Senate from Oklahoma. He assumed office on January 11, 2023. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Mullin (Republican Party) ran in a special election to the U.S. Senate to represent Oklahoma. He won in the special general election on November 8, 2022. Mullin is a member of the Cherokee Nation and one of four Native American members of the 116th Congress. At the age of 20, Mullin took over his father’s plumbing business. He is also a former professional mixed martial artist. Markwayne Mullin graduated from Stilwell High School. Mullin earned an associate degree in construction technology from Oklahoma State University Institute of Technology. His career experience includes owning and founding multiple businesses.

About Adobe

(Get Free Report)

Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company’s core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.