Sen. Markwayne Mullin Buys Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Senator Markwayne Mullin (Republican-Oklahoma) recently bought shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). In a filing disclosed on March 02nd, the Senator disclosed that they had bought between $15,001 and $50,000 in Adobe stock on February 4th.
Senator Markwayne Mullin also recently made the following trade(s):
- Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) on 2/4/2026.
- Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) on 2/4/2026.
- Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of McKesson (NYSE:MCK) on 2/4/2026.
- Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) on 2/4/2026.
- Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) on 2/4/2026.
- Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) on 2/4/2026.
- Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Coherent (NYSE:COHR) on 2/4/2026.
- Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) on 2/4/2026.
- Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) on 2/4/2026.
- Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Stride (NYSE:LRN) on 2/4/2026.
Adobe Price Performance
Shares of ADBE opened at $273.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.28 and a fifty-two week high of $453.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $294.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $327.12. The company has a market capitalization of $112.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.53.
Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe
In other news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 1,646 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.85, for a total transaction of $485,323.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 41,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,382,225.75. The trade was a 3.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Adobe News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Adobe this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Renewed AI optimism ahead of March 12 earnings — coverage says investors are shifting focus from AI disruption fears to Adobe’s Firefly-powered creative tools and look to the March 12 report for proof that AI features are translating into recurring revenue, supporting the recent rally. Why Adobe (ADBE) Is Up 5.1% After Renewed AI Optimism Ahead Of March 12 Earnings
- Positive Sentiment: High-profile buying reports — multiple media stories say Michael Burry has opened a new long position in ADBE, which appears to have drawn opportunistic buyers and boosted sentiment on beaten-down software names. The Billionaire Investor Who Bet Against Nvidia and Palantir Is Buying Adobe
- Positive Sentiment: Expanded Adobe–WPP AI partnership — Adobe and WPP widened their global alliance to embed Adobe’s AI tools into agency workflows and go-to-market efforts, reinforcing Adobe’s enterprise moat and monetization pathway for AI features. Adobe WPP AI Alliance Tests Moat In Enterprise Marketing Workflows
- Neutral Sentiment: Barclays trims price target but stays overweight — Barclays lowered its target (from $415 to $335) while retaining an Overweight call; that signals constructive longer-term view even as near-term estimates are reset. Barclays Lowers Adobe Price Target
- Negative Sentiment: Jefferies and HSBC cut price targets — Jefferies has reduced its target to $290 (from $400 previously) and HSBC also trimmed targets, applying downside pressure and reminding investors that analyst estimates are being re-priced amid the AI transition. Jefferies and HSBC Cut Adobe Inc. (ADBE) Price Targets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,275,165,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Adobe by 53.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,617,145 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,981,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952,994 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in Adobe by 8,006.6% during the third quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 1,593,506 shares of the software company’s stock worth $562,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573,849 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 55.2% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,587,399 shares of the software company’s stock worth $912,705,000 after purchasing an additional 920,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Adobe by 68.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,939,018 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $750,168,000 after purchasing an additional 791,077 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Adobe from $415.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 17th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, HSBC set a $302.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $389.56.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Adobe
About Senator Mullin
Markwayne Mullin (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. Senate from Oklahoma. He assumed office on January 11, 2023. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Mullin (Republican Party) ran in a special election to the U.S. Senate to represent Oklahoma. He won in the special general election on November 8, 2022. Mullin is a member of the Cherokee Nation and one of four Native American members of the 116th Congress. At the age of 20, Mullin took over his father’s plumbing business. He is also a former professional mixed martial artist. Markwayne Mullin graduated from Stilwell High School. Mullin earned an associate degree in construction technology from Oklahoma State University Institute of Technology. His career experience includes owning and founding multiple businesses.
About Adobe
Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.
The company’s core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Adobe
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- America’s 1776 happening again
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- “Fed Proof” Your Bank Account with THESE 4 Simple Steps
Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.