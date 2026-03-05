Darrell Owens Sells 3,865 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Stock

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) insider Darrell Owens sold 3,865 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.71, for a total transaction of $261,699.15. Following the sale, the insider owned 17,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,180,320.72. This represents a 18.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Synchrony Financial Stock Performance
Shares of SYF opened at $69.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.93. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $40.54 and a 52-week high of $88.77.
Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 23.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. Synchrony Financial has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.100-9.500 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages recently weighed in on SYF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Monday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.11.
Synchrony Financial News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Synchrony Financial this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Consumer/merchant tailwind — surveys show rising consumer use of generative AI as a shopping advisor, which could lift card spend, merchant partnerships and demand for Synchrony’s financing and loyalty products. Generative AI Shopping Survey
- Positive Sentiment: Solid recent results and outlook — Synchrony beat Q4 EPS expectations ($2.18 vs. $2.02) and set FY2026 EPS guidance at $9.10–$9.50, supporting the credit franchise’s earnings power and capital return capacity. MarketBeat SYF
- Neutral Sentiment: Investor outreach — Synchrony’s CFO will present at the 2026 RBC Global Financial Institutions Conference; this is routine but could provide management color on credit trends, capital and buybacks. RBC Conference Notice
- Neutral Sentiment: Dividend support — Synchrony recently paid a $0.30 quarterly dividend (annualized $1.20, ~1.8% yield), which underpins income-focused demand but is a modest yield relative to peers. Dividend Details
- Negative Sentiment: Large insider selling — multiple executives disclosed sales on Mar 2–3 totaling roughly ~$22M (notable: Brian D. Doubles ~217,554 shares, ~$14.94M). Traders often interpret concentrated insider sales as a near-term negative for sentiment until clarified. SEC filings: Brian Doubles Form 4, Darrell Owens Form 4, Brian J. Wenzel Form 4
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 8,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 36.2% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 35,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 9,460 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 7.7% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 6,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 337.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 56.1% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 2,178 shares during the period. 96.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Synchrony Financial
Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF) is a consumer financial services company that specializes in providing point-of-sale financing and private-label, co-branded and branded credit card programs. The company serves as a payments and lending partner to retailers, digital merchants and service providers, offering consumer financing solutions designed to drive customer engagement and sales. Synchrony also operates a direct bank that offers deposit products, including savings accounts and certificates of deposit, which support its funding and customer-facing product suite.
Its core product set includes private-label and co-branded credit cards, general-purpose credit cards, installment loan programs and promotional financing options that are integrated into merchants’ checkout experiences.
