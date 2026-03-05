Darrell Owens Sells 3,865 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Stock

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) insider Darrell Owens sold 3,865 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.71, for a total transaction of $261,699.15. Following the sale, the insider owned 17,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,180,320.72. This represents a 18.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of SYF opened at $69.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.93. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $40.54 and a 52-week high of $88.77.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 23.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. Synchrony Financial has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.100-9.500 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 6th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.92%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SYF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Monday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.11.

Positive Sentiment: Consumer/merchant tailwind — surveys show rising consumer use of generative AI as a shopping advisor, which could lift card spend, merchant partnerships and demand for Synchrony’s financing and loyalty products. Generative AI Shopping Survey

Consumer/merchant tailwind — surveys show rising consumer use of generative AI as a shopping advisor, which could lift card spend, merchant partnerships and demand for Synchrony’s financing and loyalty products. Positive Sentiment: Solid recent results and outlook — Synchrony beat Q4 EPS expectations ($2.18 vs. $2.02) and set FY2026 EPS guidance at $9.10–$9.50, supporting the credit franchise’s earnings power and capital return capacity. MarketBeat SYF

Solid recent results and outlook — Synchrony beat Q4 EPS expectations ($2.18 vs. $2.02) and set FY2026 EPS guidance at $9.10–$9.50, supporting the credit franchise’s earnings power and capital return capacity. Neutral Sentiment: Investor outreach — Synchrony’s CFO will present at the 2026 RBC Global Financial Institutions Conference; this is routine but could provide management color on credit trends, capital and buybacks. RBC Conference Notice

Investor outreach — Synchrony’s CFO will present at the 2026 RBC Global Financial Institutions Conference; this is routine but could provide management color on credit trends, capital and buybacks. Neutral Sentiment: Dividend support — Synchrony recently paid a $0.30 quarterly dividend (annualized $1.20, ~1.8% yield), which underpins income-focused demand but is a modest yield relative to peers. Dividend Details

Dividend support — Synchrony recently paid a $0.30 quarterly dividend (annualized $1.20, ~1.8% yield), which underpins income-focused demand but is a modest yield relative to peers. Negative Sentiment: Large insider selling — multiple executives disclosed sales on Mar 2–3 totaling roughly ~$22M (notable: Brian D. Doubles ~217,554 shares, ~$14.94M). Traders often interpret concentrated insider sales as a near-term negative for sentiment until clarified. SEC filings: Brian Doubles Form 4 , Darrell Owens Form 4 , Brian J. Wenzel Form 4

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 8,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 36.2% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 35,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 9,460 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 7.7% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 6,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 337.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 56.1% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 2,178 shares during the period. 96.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF) is a consumer financial services company that specializes in providing point-of-sale financing and private-label, co-branded and branded credit card programs. The company serves as a payments and lending partner to retailers, digital merchants and service providers, offering consumer financing solutions designed to drive customer engagement and sales. Synchrony also operates a direct bank that offers deposit products, including savings accounts and certificates of deposit, which support its funding and customer-facing product suite.

Its core product set includes private-label and co-branded credit cards, general-purpose credit cards, installment loan programs and promotional financing options that are integrated into merchants’ checkout experiences.

