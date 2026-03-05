Compagnie de Saint-Gobain – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:CODYY) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:CODYY – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company.

Separately, UBS Group cut shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th.

Get Compagnie de Saint-Gobain alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on CODYY

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Stock Down 1.6%

About Compagnie de Saint-Gobain

Shares of OTCMKTS:CODYY opened at $18.03 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.22 and its 200 day moving average is $20.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a fifty-two week low of $16.66 and a fifty-two week high of $24.52.

(Get Free Report)

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS: CODYY) is a French multinational that develops, manufactures and distributes building materials and high-performance solutions for construction, mobility and industrial markets. Founded in 1665 and headquartered in Courbevoie, France, the company has evolved from its origins in glassmaking into a diversified materials group producing an array of products used across building envelopes, interiors and specialized industrial applications.

Saint-Gobain’s product portfolio includes glass and glazing systems, insulation and gypsum-based solutions, mortars, exterior and interior finishing systems, piping and high-performance ceramics and abrasives.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie de Saint-Gobain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.