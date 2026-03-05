Compagnie de Saint-Gobain – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:CODYY) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:CODYY – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company.
Separately, UBS Group cut shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th.
View Our Latest Analysis on CODYY
Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Stock Down 1.6%
About Compagnie de Saint-Gobain
Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS: CODYY) is a French multinational that develops, manufactures and distributes building materials and high-performance solutions for construction, mobility and industrial markets. Founded in 1665 and headquartered in Courbevoie, France, the company has evolved from its origins in glassmaking into a diversified materials group producing an array of products used across building envelopes, interiors and specialized industrial applications.
Saint-Gobain’s product portfolio includes glass and glazing systems, insulation and gypsum-based solutions, mortars, exterior and interior finishing systems, piping and high-performance ceramics and abrasives.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Compagnie de Saint-Gobain
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- America’s 1776 happening again
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- “Fed Proof” Your Bank Account with THESE 4 Simple Steps
Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie de Saint-Gobain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.