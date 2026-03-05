Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch Company $ANF

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Company (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) by 5,149.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,136 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,981 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ANF. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 486.9% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,923 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 10,721 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,227,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 9.0% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 157,175 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $13,446,000 after purchasing an additional 12,942 shares in the last quarter. Timelo Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,077,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 10,469.4% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 993,101 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $82,278,000 after purchasing an additional 983,705 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE ANF opened at $95.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.17. Abercrombie & Fitch Company has a twelve month low of $65.40 and a twelve month high of $133.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.39.

Abercrombie & Fitch ( NYSE:ANF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The apparel retailer reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 38.01% and a net margin of 10.07%.The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.57 EPS. Abercrombie & Fitch has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.200-1.300 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 10.200-11.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch Company will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat expectations — ANF reported $3.68 EPS vs. $3.56 consensus and record Q4 net sales of $1.67B, driven by Hollister strength (Hollister comp and full‑year growth highlighted). Read More.

Positive Sentiment: Full‑year EPS outlook topped consensus — management set FY2026 EPS guidance of $10.20–$11.00 (above the ~$10.07 consensus), signaling confidence in annual profitability despite headwinds. Read More.

Positive Sentiment: Sizeable capital return continues — the company repurchased $450M of stock in FY2025 (5.4M shares, ~11% reduction) and plans ~ $450M in buybacks for FY2026, supporting EPS and shareholder value. Read More.

Neutral Sentiment: Analyst actions mixed but constructive — Telsey reaffirmed an "outperform"/$125 PT and Jefferies trimmed its PT to $130 while keeping a buy rating, leaving tangible upside but some analyst calibration. Read More.

Negative Sentiment: Soft near‑term guidance and tariff assumptions spooked investors — Q1 EPS guide of $1.20–$1.30 is well below Street estimates (~$1.41), and management modeled a 15% U.S. import tariff (estimated ~290bps sales impact in Q1 and ~70bps for FY), pressuring margins. Read More.

Negative Sentiment: Margin pressure and operating income decline — operating margin and operating income were down year‑over‑year; investors cite margin contraction, higher inventory and tariff exposure as reasons for the stock pullback despite the beat. Read More.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $128.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.40.

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 29,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,976,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 308,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,850,300. This represents a 8.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 350,000 shares of company stock valued at $34,661,358 in the last quarter. 2.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co (NYSE: ANF) is an American specialty retailer that designs, markets and sells casual apparel and accessories for men, women and children. Founded in 1892 by David T. Abercrombie and Ezra Fitch, the company evolved from an outdoor gear outfitter to a global lifestyle brand renowned for its relaxed, preppy aesthetic. Its product assortment includes tops, bottoms, outerwear, intimates, swimwear, fragrances and personal care items.

The company operates under multiple brand names, including Abercrombie & Fitch, Abercrombie Kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks, each targeting distinct consumer segments from teens to young adults.

