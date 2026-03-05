Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Given New $68.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $71.00 to $68.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the technology retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Best Buy from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. HSBC lowered their price objective on Best Buy from $96.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Wall Street Zen lowered Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Best Buy from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.15.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on BBY

Best Buy Price Performance

Shares of BBY opened at $67.31 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.78 and a 200-day moving average of $72.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.46. Best Buy has a 1 year low of $54.99 and a 1 year high of $84.99.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The technology retailer reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.13. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 49.17%. The business had revenue of $13.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Best Buy has set its FY 2027 guidance at 6.300-6.600 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Best Buy will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Best Buy

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tulsa Wealth Advisors INC bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,851,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Best Buy during the 4th quarter valued at $404,000. Avory & Company LLC raised its holdings in Best Buy by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Avory & Company LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. SG Trading Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Phillip James Consulting Co. acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter valued at about $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Best Buy this week:

Best Buy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc is a leading North American consumer electronics retailer that sells a broad range of products including computers, mobile phones, televisions and home theater systems, major appliances, smart-home devices, gaming hardware and software, wearables and related accessories. The company operates through a mix of large-format stores, smaller specialty locations and an e-commerce platform, offering national and private-brand merchandise from major consumer-technology manufacturers as well as third-party sellers.

Beyond product retailing, Best Buy provides a suite of services aimed at installation, repair and ongoing technical support.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.