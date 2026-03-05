Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Given New $68.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $71.00 to $68.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the technology retailer’s stock.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Best Buy from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. HSBC lowered their price objective on Best Buy from $96.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Wall Street Zen lowered Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Best Buy from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.15.
Best Buy Price Performance
Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The technology retailer reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.13. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 49.17%. The business had revenue of $13.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Best Buy has set its FY 2027 guidance at 6.300-6.600 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Best Buy will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Best Buy
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tulsa Wealth Advisors INC bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,851,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Best Buy during the 4th quarter valued at $404,000. Avory & Company LLC raised its holdings in Best Buy by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Avory & Company LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. SG Trading Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Phillip James Consulting Co. acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter valued at about $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.96% of the company’s stock.
Best Buy News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Best Buy this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 earnings beat and strong profitability — Best Buy topped EPS estimates and reported a big jump in net income, which markets interpreted as execution on cost discipline and higher‑margin mix. BBY Jumps 7% as Q4 Earnings Beat Signals Strong Strategic Execution
- Positive Sentiment: Shift to higher‑margin digital businesses and shareholder returns — Management highlighted Ads and Marketplace growth, small‑format/AI investments and raised the dividend, supporting a narrative of margin expansion even with softer top‑line trends. Best Buy Earnings Beat Highlights Shift To Higher Margin Digital Model
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades/target bumps — Several firms raised price targets or reiterated coverage after the print (Evercore, BNP Paribas, Citigroup among others), providing additional support to the rally. Evercore PT Raised to $75
- Neutral Sentiment: Valuation debate — Independent analysis pieces are weighing whether current share price reflects DCF upside or a P/E premium risk given slower growth; this frames differing investor views on whether the rally is justified. Is Best Buy (BBY) Pricing Reflect The DCF Upside Or P/E Premium Risk
- Neutral Sentiment: Outlook provides some downside protection — UBS and other analysts say FY2027 guidance, while below consensus, gives a defined range that limits downside versus a no‑guide scenario. Best Buy’s Fiscal 2027 Outlook Offers Cushion Despite Soft Sales Assumptions, UBS Says
- Negative Sentiment: Guidance and revenue came in under expectations — Best Buy’s FY2027 revenue and EPS ranges were modestly below Street estimates, and quarterly revenue missed — a key reason some investors remain cautious. Best Buy forecasts annual sales below estimates
- Negative Sentiment: Soft comparable sales — Same‑store sales were down (holiday sales disappointed), meaning profit gains came more from mix and cost cuts than from topline strength. Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Misses Q4 CY2025 Revenue Estimates, But Stock Soars 13.3%
- Negative Sentiment: Near‑term demand risks flagged by Wedbush — Analyst notes that memory pricing/shortages and consumer reluctance on big‑ticket items could pressure sales in the short term. Best Buy Facing Near-Term Demand Challenges, Wedbush Says
- Negative Sentiment: Mixed analyst reactions and downgrades — While some firms raised targets, others cut targets or reiterated lower conviction; Seeking Alpha published a sell‑oriented note arguing limited catalysts, which could cap upside for some investors. Best Buy: No Compelling Reason To Own (Rating Downgrade)
Best Buy Company Profile
Best Buy Co, Inc is a leading North American consumer electronics retailer that sells a broad range of products including computers, mobile phones, televisions and home theater systems, major appliances, smart-home devices, gaming hardware and software, wearables and related accessories. The company operates through a mix of large-format stores, smaller specialty locations and an e-commerce platform, offering national and private-brand merchandise from major consumer-technology manufacturers as well as third-party sellers.
Beyond product retailing, Best Buy provides a suite of services aimed at installation, repair and ongoing technical support.
