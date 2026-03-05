Royce & Associates LP Sells 118,282 Shares of HBT Financial, Inc. $HBT

Royce & Associates LP trimmed its holdings in shares of HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT – Free Report) by 29.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 288,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,282 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.92% of HBT Financial worth $7,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HBT. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in HBT Financial by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 109,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,769,000 after acquiring an additional 2,887 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of HBT Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $484,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of HBT Financial by 0.4% during the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 99,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Rosenthal Henry Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in HBT Financial by 117.8% in the third quarter. Rosenthal Henry Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 92,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 50,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in HBT Financial in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. 78.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HBT Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on HBT. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of HBT Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of HBT Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

HBT Financial Trading Up 1.2%

HBT Financial stock opened at $27.69 on Thursday. HBT Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.46 and a 52 week high of $29.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $870.30 million, a P/E ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.87.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 26th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.64. HBT Financial had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 26.20%.The firm had revenue of $61.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.00 million. Analysts expect that HBT Financial, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

HBT Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 9th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. This is a positive change from HBT Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. HBT Financial’s payout ratio is 37.70%.

HBT Financial announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $30.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

HBT Financial Profile

(Free Report)

HBT Financial, Inc is the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank, a community-focused financial institution based in Lenoir, North Carolina. Through its subsidiary, HomeTrust Bank, the company provides a full suite of personal and business banking services across western North Carolina, eastern Tennessee and Upstate South Carolina. The company’s operations include a network of branch offices, ATMs and online banking platforms designed to serve both urban and rural communities in its primary market areas.

HomeTrust Bank’s product offerings encompass traditional deposit accounts such as checking, savings and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HBT Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HBT Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.