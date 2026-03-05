Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Swisscom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Zacks Research raised shares of Swisscom from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, New Street Research downgraded Swisscom from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th.

About Swisscom

SCMWY stock opened at $92.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $480.48 billion, a PE ratio of 31.34 and a beta of 0.26. Swisscom has a twelve month low of $56.90 and a twelve month high of $94.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.72 and its 200-day moving average is $75.87.

Swisscom AG is Switzerland’s leading telecommunications provider, offering a broad range of consumer and business communications services. Its core activities include mobile and fixed-line telephony, broadband internet, and digital television for residential customers, together with comprehensive information and communications technology (ICT) solutions for corporate and public-sector clients. The company also develops and markets cloud computing, data center, IoT and cybersecurity services, and supplies wholesale network access to other operators and service providers.

Swisscom’s origins lie in the Swiss state telecommunications system; over time it evolved from a government monopoly into a partly privatized joint-stock company while remaining majority-owned by the Swiss Confederation.

