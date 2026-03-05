Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Given Neutral Rating at B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a $14.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $28.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TBPH. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer started coverage on Theravance Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Theravance Biopharma from $40.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Theravance Biopharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Theravance Biopharma has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.60.

TBPH opened at $13.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $692.15 million, a P/E ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.16 and a 200-day moving average of $16.85. Theravance Biopharma has a 12-month low of $7.90 and a 12-month high of $21.03.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TBPH. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,211,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,289,000 after buying an additional 54,152 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,101,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,616,000 after purchasing an additional 45,987 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 938,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,567,000 after purchasing an additional 40,734 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 858,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,072,000 after purchasing an additional 92,253 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,611,000. Institutional investors own 99.10% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Company retains a strong cash runway and announced deep cost cuts — Q4 cash ~$326.5M, roughly $400M expected at end‑Q1 2026; management expects ~60% cost reduction (~$70M) and $60–70M of annualized cash flow after restructuring. This improves near‑term survival and value for remaining assets. Read More.

Company retains a strong cash runway and announced deep cost cuts — Q4 cash ~$326.5M, roughly $400M expected at end‑Q1 2026; management expects ~60% cost reduction (~$70M) and $60–70M of annualized cash flow after restructuring. This improves near‑term survival and value for remaining assets. Read More. Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright raised its price target to $27, signaling at least one analyst sees upside or acquisition/strategic outcomes that could unlock value. Read More.

HC Wainwright raised its price target to $27, signaling at least one analyst sees upside or acquisition/strategic outcomes that could unlock value. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: BTIG cut its price target from $40 to $21 but kept a “buy” rating — a mixed signal that trims optimism but still leaves upside from current levels per that firm. Read More.

BTIG cut its price target from $40 to $21 but kept a “buy” rating — a mixed signal that trims optimism but still leaves upside from current levels per that firm. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Board has accelerated a strategic review and is working with advisors (Lazard) to evaluate alternatives, including a possible sale — this creates near‑term uncertainty but could produce value for shareholders depending on outcome. Read More.

Board has accelerated a strategic review and is working with advisors (Lazard) to evaluate alternatives, including a possible sale — this creates near‑term uncertainty but could produce value for shareholders depending on outcome. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Core negative: The Phase 3 CYPRESS study of ampreloxetine missed its primary endpoint (OHSA composite), prompting the company to halt the program — this removes the company’s lead clinical value driver and was the catalyst for the sharp sell‑off. Read More.

Core negative: The Phase 3 CYPRESS study of ampreloxetine missed its primary endpoint (OHSA composite), prompting the company to halt the program — this removes the company’s lead clinical value driver and was the catalyst for the sharp sell‑off. Read More. Negative Sentiment: B. Riley cut its price target sharply to $14 (from $28) and kept a neutral rating — another negative analyst move that reduces perceived near‑term upside. Read More.

B. Riley cut its price target sharply to $14 (from $28) and kept a neutral rating — another negative analyst move that reduces perceived near‑term upside. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Market positioning is bearish: unusually large put‑option activity was recorded (6,696 puts, ~983% above average), reflecting trader downside bets and adding selling pressure to the stock.

Theravance Biopharma Company Profile

Theravance Biopharma is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of innovative medicines, primarily in the areas of respiratory disease, inflammatory and immunology, and rare disorders. The company develops small-molecule therapies designed to address unmet medical needs by targeting specific molecular pathways. Its lead marketed product, YUPELRI® (revefenacin) inhalation solution, is the first and only once-daily, long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA) approved by the U.S.

