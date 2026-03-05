Silicon Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Short Interest Down 15.6% in February

Silicon Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,604,845 shares, a decline of 15.6% from the January 29th total of 1,901,246 shares. Approximately 4.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,996,228 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Based on an average daily volume of 1,996,228 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 4.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling at Silicon Laboratories

In other news, Director Nina Richardson sold 1,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total transaction of $201,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 8,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,272,907. This trade represents a 13.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 1,954 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.49, for a total transaction of $276,471.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 62,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,826,287.69. This trade represents a 3.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Silicon Laboratories

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Advisory LLC increased its position in Silicon Laboratories by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 3,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 45.7% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on SLAB. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Monday, December 29th. Benchmark lowered Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $135.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered shares of Silicon Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.78.

Silicon Laboratories Trading Down 0.0%

SLAB opened at $203.58 on Thursday. Silicon Laboratories has a 1-year low of $82.82 and a 1-year high of $208.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of -102.30 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $168.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.24.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. Silicon Laboratories had a negative net margin of 8.27% and a negative return on equity of 4.07%. The business had revenue of $208.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Silicon Laboratories’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

About Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) is a global semiconductor company that develops high-performance analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits, wireless system-on-chips (SoCs), microcontrollers, and radio frequency (RF) solutions. Its product portfolio is tailored to support the Internet of Things (IoT), infrastructure, industrial automation, consumer electronics, automotive, and energy markets. By combining silicon, software, and tools, Silicon Labs aims to accelerate development cycles and deliver low-power, highly integrated solutions that address demanding application requirements.

Founded in 1996 and headquartered in Austin, Texas, Silicon Labs has grown into a multinational organization with engineering and sales operations across North America, Europe, and Asia.

Featured Stories

