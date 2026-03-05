Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Short Interest Up 20.0% in February

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 4,434,070 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the January 29th total of 3,693,970 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,560,670 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,560,670 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Steel Dynamics

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Optas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 13.2% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its position in Steel Dynamics by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 5,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STLD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Monday, December 29th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $194.00 price target (up from $173.00) on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.22.

Steel Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ STLD opened at $193.91 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 3.06. Steel Dynamics has a 52 week low of $103.17 and a 52 week high of $208.47. The firm has a market cap of $28.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.43.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.10. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 6.52%.The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Steel Dynamics will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. This is a positive change from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.97%.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc is a U.S.-based, diversified steel producer and metals recycler that operates an integrated network of mini-mills, finishing lines and fabrication facilities. Founded in 1993 and headquartered in Fort Wayne, Indiana, the company manufactures a broad range of steel products and provides downstream processing, coating and fabrication services to industrial customers. Its operations combine steelmaking using electric-arc furnaces with extensive metals recycling capabilities, allowing Steel Dynamics to convert scrap ferrous and nonferrous materials into finished steel products.

The company’s product portfolio includes flat-rolled steel (coiled and sheet products), structural steel and fabricated components, along with coated and painted steel used in consumer, industrial and construction applications.

