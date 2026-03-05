Insider Buying: Palvella Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PVLA) Director Buys $300,000.00 in Stock

Palvella Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PVLA – Get Free Report) Director Elaine Heron bought 2,400 shares of Palvella Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $125.00 per share, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 47,812 shares in the company, valued at $5,976,500. This represents a 5.28% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Palvella Therapeutics Stock Up 3.0%
Shares of Palvella Therapeutics stock opened at $135.49 on Thursday. Palvella Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.23 and a 12-month high of $151.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.52 and a beta of -0.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.08.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palvella Therapeutics
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Palvella Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Group One Trading LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palvella Therapeutics by 151.5% in the 4th quarter. Group One Trading LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Palvella Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey bought a new stake in shares of Palvella Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Palvella Therapeutics by 108,066.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 3,242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.11% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PVLA
Palvella Therapeutics Company Profile
Palvella Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ: PVLA) is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company devoted to the discovery and development of innovative therapies for immunological and inflammatory diseases. The company employs a proprietary small‐molecule and biologics platform to identify and modulate key molecular pathways that drive neutrophil‐ and complement‐mediated inflammation, aiming to deliver targeted treatment options for patients with significant unmet medical needs.
Palvella’s pipeline comprises several preclinical assets designed to address both prevalent chronic inflammatory conditions and rare autoinflammatory syndromes.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Palvella Therapeutics
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- America’s 1776 happening again
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- “Fed Proof” Your Bank Account with THESE 4 Simple Steps
Receive News & Ratings for Palvella Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palvella Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.