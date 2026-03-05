Insider Buying: Palvella Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PVLA) Director Buys $300,000.00 in Stock

Palvella Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PVLA – Get Free Report) Director Elaine Heron bought 2,400 shares of Palvella Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $125.00 per share, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 47,812 shares in the company, valued at $5,976,500. This represents a 5.28% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Palvella Therapeutics Stock Up 3.0%

Shares of Palvella Therapeutics stock opened at $135.49 on Thursday. Palvella Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.23 and a 12-month high of $151.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.52 and a beta of -0.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.08.

Get Palvella Therapeutics alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palvella Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Palvella Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Group One Trading LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palvella Therapeutics by 151.5% in the 4th quarter. Group One Trading LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Palvella Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey bought a new stake in shares of Palvella Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Palvella Therapeutics by 108,066.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 3,242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PVLA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target on shares of Palvella Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 15th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Palvella Therapeutics from $200.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $250.00 target price on Palvella Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Palvella Therapeutics from $120.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Palvella Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.44.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PVLA

Palvella Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Palvella Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ: PVLA) is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company devoted to the discovery and development of innovative therapies for immunological and inflammatory diseases. The company employs a proprietary small‐molecule and biologics platform to identify and modulate key molecular pathways that drive neutrophil‐ and complement‐mediated inflammation, aiming to deliver targeted treatment options for patients with significant unmet medical needs.

Palvella’s pipeline comprises several preclinical assets designed to address both prevalent chronic inflammatory conditions and rare autoinflammatory syndromes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Palvella Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palvella Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.