EVgo (NASDAQ:EVGO) Price Target Lowered to $7.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

EVgo (NASDAQ:EVGO – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $7.50 to $7.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of EVgo in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on EVgo from $5.40 to $5.90 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EVgo in a report on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on EVgo from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, EVgo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.27.

Shares of EVgo stock opened at $2.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $776.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 2.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.54. EVgo has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $5.18.

EVgo (NASDAQ:EVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $118.47 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 75.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EVgo will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of EVgo by 145.0% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 9,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 5,508 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in EVgo in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in EVgo by 4,903.0% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 9,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 9,659 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in EVgo in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Fullerton Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EVgo during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 17.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: Reported a strong Q4 and FY‑2025: Q4 revenue $118M (up 75% y/y) and EPS beat analysts' estimates, and full‑year revenue rose ~50% — underlying business growth and margin progress support long‑term thesis.

Positive Sentiment: Company is accelerating network rollout and NACS conversion, targeting 1,400–1,650 new stalls in 2026 — growth initiatives that can expand utilization and charging revenue.

Neutral Sentiment: Corporate outlook: EVgo initiated FY‑2026 guidance of $410–$470M revenue and adjusted EBITDA of $(20)–$20M — it provides a framework for 2026 but leaves a wide earnings band.

Neutral Sentiment: Brokerage consensus remains constructive overall (consensus "Moderate Buy"), showing continuing analyst support despite near‑term noise.

Negative Sentiment: Several analysts cut price targets (RBC to $4.50, Cantor Fitzgerald to $6.00, Stifel to $7.00) — these downward revisions, even with buy/outperform ratings retained, likely pressured the stock.

Negative Sentiment: FY‑2026 revenue guidance came in below Street expectations (~$480.8M), creating near‑term earnings uncertainty and giving investors a reason to trim positions.

Neutral Sentiment: Market reaction: higher volume than average is amplifying moves; recent short‑interest data is noisy/unreliable in reports and not clearly explanatory for today's decline.

EVgo operates one of the largest public electric vehicle (EV) fast-charging networks in the United States, delivering direct current (DC) fast charging and Level 2 charging services to passenger vehicles and commercial fleets. The company’s charging stations are strategically located in urban centers, suburban shopping areas, workplace parking facilities, and along major highway corridors, enabling convenient access for EV drivers and promoting long-distance travel.

The company offers a suite of charging solutions, including subscription plans, pay-per-use options, and fleet charging services tailored to the needs of ride-hailing, delivery, and corporate vehicle fleets.

