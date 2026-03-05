CAE (NYSE:CAE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of CAE (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE) in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CAE. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CAE in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CAE in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CAE in a report on Sunday, February 15th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of CAE from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut CAE from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CAE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

CAE opened at $30.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.01. CAE has a 1-year low of $20.36 and a 1-year high of $34.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CAE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The aerospace company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $911.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.62 million. CAE had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 7.70%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts expect that CAE will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAE. Vident Advisory LLC increased its stake in CAE by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 33,283 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of CAE by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 67,892 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario increased its stake in CAE by 230.3% during the 4th quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 39,419 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 27,483 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in CAE by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 49,104 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in CAE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $429,000. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAE Inc is a global leader in training and simulation technologies, headquartered in Montréal, Canada. The company specializes in the design and manufacture of high-fidelity flight simulators and training systems for civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. Leveraging advanced software and hardware integration, CAE delivers comprehensive training solutions that address pilot proficiency, mission readiness and patient safety across a wide range of platforms.

In civil aviation, CAE partners with major airlines, aircraft manufacturers and flight schools to provide pilot training services, courseware development and crew scheduling solutions.

