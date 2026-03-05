Sen. Markwayne Mullin Purchases Shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Senator Markwayne Mullin (Republican-Oklahoma) recently bought shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS). In a filing disclosed on March 02nd, the Senator disclosed that they had bought between $15,001 and $50,000 in FirstCash stock on February 4th.

Senator Markwayne Mullin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get FirstCash alerts:

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) on 2/4/2026.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) on 2/4/2026.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of McKesson (NYSE:MCK) on 2/4/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) on 2/4/2026.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) on 2/4/2026.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Coherent (NYSE:COHR) on 2/4/2026.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) on 2/4/2026.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) on 2/4/2026.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Stride (NYSE:LRN) on 2/4/2026.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) on 2/4/2026.

FirstCash Trading Down 0.1%

NASDAQ FCFS opened at $195.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.99. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.32 and a twelve month high of $197.92. The company has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29 and a beta of 0.46.

FirstCash Dividend Announcement

FirstCash ( NASDAQ:FCFS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. FirstCash had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 9.02%.The company’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. Research analysts forecast that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 18th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 18th. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 4,000 shares of FirstCash stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.37, for a total transaction of $701,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 111,289 shares in the company, valued at $19,516,751.93. This trade represents a 3.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas Brent Stuart sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.53, for a total value of $1,825,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 150,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,533,920.38. The trade was a 6.22% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,438,945. 2.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of FirstCash from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $217.00 price objective on shares of FirstCash in a report on Friday, February 6th. Zacks Research lowered shares of FirstCash from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of FirstCash in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.50.

Read Our Latest Report on FirstCash

Institutional Trading of FirstCash

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstCash during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rothschild Investment LLC grew its stake in shares of FirstCash by 127.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 490.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in FirstCash during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, High Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstCash during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 80.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Senator Mullin

Markwayne Mullin (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. Senate from Oklahoma. He assumed office on January 11, 2023. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Mullin (Republican Party) ran in a special election to the U.S. Senate to represent Oklahoma. He won in the special general election on November 8, 2022. Mullin is a member of the Cherokee Nation and one of four Native American members of the 116th Congress. At the age of 20, Mullin took over his father’s plumbing business. He is also a former professional mixed martial artist. Markwayne Mullin graduated from Stilwell High School. Mullin earned an associate degree in construction technology from Oklahoma State University Institute of Technology. His career experience includes owning and founding multiple businesses.

About FirstCash

(Get Free Report)

FirstCash, Inc (NASDAQ: FCFS) is a leading integrated operator of pawn stores and provider of short-term consumer loan services in the United States and Mexico. Through its retail pawn outlets, FirstCash offers collateral-based loans secured by personal property, enabling customers to access liquidity without a credit history or traditional bank account. The company also purchases, trades and sells a broad range of secondhand merchandise, including electronics, jewelry and power tools, through its network of conveniently located stores.

In addition to its pawn-broking activities, FirstCash provides unsecured consumer loans designed to meet urgent cash needs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FirstCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstCash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.