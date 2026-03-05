Royce & Associates LP Has $4.76 Million Stock Position in Core Molding Technologies Inc $CMT

Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Core Molding Technologies Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Free Report) by 17.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 231,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,188 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned 2.61% of Core Molding Technologies worth $4,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Core Molding Technologies by 188.2% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 44,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 28,972 shares during the last quarter. 22NW LP bought a new stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $3,172,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 92.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 134,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,755,000 after buying an additional 64,338 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in Core Molding Technologies by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 24,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 9,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Core Molding Technologies by 6,568.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. 58.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Core Molding Technologies stock opened at $19.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $171.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.39. Core Molding Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $12.25 and a fifty-two week high of $22.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.43.

Core Molding Technologies is a publicly traded manufacturer specializing in engineered composite and polymer solutions for a wide array of industrial applications. The company’s core business includes the design, tooling and high-volume production of fiberglass-reinforced plastics, advanced polyurethane systems, structural composites and specialty coatings. Its products find use in commercial vehicles, off-highway equipment, defense, power sports, recreation and industrial markets.

Core Molding offers end-to-end services ranging from digital design and prototyping to mold fabrication, process development and full-scale manufacturing.

