Intech Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company $HPE

Intech Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 77,915 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 59,657 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $1,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 743.7% in the second quarter. Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 153,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after buying an additional 135,725 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 106.8% during the 2nd quarter. Caxton Associates LLP now owns 179,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,661,000 after buying an additional 92,438 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,976,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,315,000 after buying an additional 266,600 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 118.8% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 145,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,567,000 after purchasing an additional 78,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 9.7% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 3,787,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,020,000 after purchasing an additional 334,424 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE HPE opened at $21.57 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $28.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -359.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.31. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has a 52-week low of $11.97 and a 52-week high of $26.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 4th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 0.17%.The company had revenue of $9.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Argus upped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Friday, December 26th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.29.

Insider Activity at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other news, EVP Maeve C. Culloty sold 35,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total transaction of $886,724.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Fidelma Russo sold 126,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total value of $3,113,460.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 51,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,255,159.22. This represents a 71.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 585,537 shares of company stock worth $14,255,864 in the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) is an enterprise technology company that designs, develops and sells IT infrastructure, software and services for business and government customers. Its core offerings span servers, storage, networking, and related software, together with consulting, integration and support services aimed at modernizing and managing enterprise IT environments. HPE’s product portfolio includes systems for traditional data centers as well as solutions for high-performance computing, edge computing and telecommunications infrastructure.

A major focus for HPE is hybrid cloud and consumption-based IT.

