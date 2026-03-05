Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 2,199,003 shares, an increase of 21.5% from the January 29th total of 1,809,312 shares. Approximately 7.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 449,776 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 449,776 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days. Approximately 7.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nexstar Media Group

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NXST. Torren Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 617.2% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 65.7% in the 4th quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NXST opened at $245.53 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.51, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.79. Nexstar Media Group has a fifty-two week low of $141.66 and a fifty-two week high of $254.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $220.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.67.

Nexstar Media Group Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th were paid a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 13th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 253.06%.

Several analysts have issued reports on NXST shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nexstar Media Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.43.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a diversified American media company engaged primarily in the ownership, operation and strategic affiliation of local television stations, digital platforms and cable networks. The company provides a range of broadcast content, including local news, sports coverage, entertainment programming and syndicated shows, reaching audiences in more than 100 television markets across the United States.

Founded in 1996 by entrepreneur Perry Sook and headquartered in Irving, Texas, Nexstar has built its presence through organic growth and a series of high-profile acquisitions.

See Also

