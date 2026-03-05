Legato Capital Management LLC Sells 64,723 Shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $SPRY

Legato Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY – Free Report) by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,723 shares during the quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ARS Pharmaceuticals were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 33,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 13.4% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. 68.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ARS Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research raised shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.67.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.9%

NASDAQ SPRY opened at $9.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $893.60 million, a PE ratio of -11.16 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.20. The company has a current ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.66 and a 12 month high of $18.90.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for severe allergic reactions. The company is developing neffy, a needle-free and low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray for the emergency treatment of Type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis. It serves healthcare professionals, patients, and caregivers. ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPRY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ARS Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARS Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.