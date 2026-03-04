TCL Electronics Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCLHF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

TCL Electronics Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCLHF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 151,846 shares, a decline of 20.3% from the January 29th total of 190,430 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,372 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 45.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,372 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 45.0 days.

TCL Electronics Stock Down 7.9%

Shares of OTCMKTS:TCLHF opened at $1.55 on Wednesday. TCL Electronics has a one year low of $0.84 and a one year high of $1.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.63.

TCL Electronics Company Profile

TCL Electronics (OTCMKTS:TCLHF) is a subsidiary of TCL Technology Group, headquartered in Huizhou, Guangdong, China. Established in 1981, the company has grown into one of the world’s leading manufacturers of consumer electronics. Its core operations encompass the research, development, design and production of television sets, mobile devices and smart home appliances.

The company’s product portfolio features a broad range of flat-panel televisions, including LED, QLED and Mini-LED models under the TCL brand.

