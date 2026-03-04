Picton Mahoney Asset Management Has $19.82 Million Stock Position in Aon plc $AON

Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,776 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in AON were worth $19,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AON. Norges Bank bought a new position in AON during the second quarter worth $754,671,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in AON by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,289,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,238,569,000 after purchasing an additional 511,292 shares during the last quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AON by 193.2% during the 2nd quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC now owns 692,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,104,000 after purchasing an additional 456,399 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of AON by 92.9% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 889,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,118,000 after buying an additional 428,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strive Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON in the third quarter valued at about $142,986,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Get AON alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Lester B. Knight acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $319.24 per share, with a total value of $1,276,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 143,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,651,320. This represents a 2.88% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 5,040 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.79, for a total transaction of $1,641,981.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 20,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,598,550.66. This trade represents a 19.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AON shares. Bank of America upgraded AON from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $398.00 to $397.00 in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on AON from $402.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a $400.00 target price on AON in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $395.00 price target on shares of AON in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of AON from $393.00 to $412.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AON has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $408.94.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AON

AON Price Performance

Shares of AON stock opened at $339.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $338.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $348.67. Aon plc has a one year low of $304.59 and a one year high of $411.18. The firm has a market cap of $72.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $4.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.10. AON had a return on equity of 45.23% and a net margin of 21.51%.The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Aon plc will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AON Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a $0.745 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. AON’s payout ratio is 17.51%.

AON Profile

(Free Report)

Aon plc is a global professional services firm that provides a broad suite of risk, retirement and health solutions to corporations, institutions and individuals. The company operates primarily as an insurance broker and risk adviser, helping clients identify, quantify and transfer risk across property, casualty, cyber and other areas. Aon also offers reinsurance brokerage and capital market solutions that connect insurers, reinsurers and corporate buyers.

In addition to traditional brokerage activities, Aon delivers consulting and outsourcing services in areas such as human capital, benefits, and retirement plan design and administration.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.