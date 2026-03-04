Zacks Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for AR

Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for Antero Resources in a research note issued on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.83. Zacks Research currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Antero Resources’ current full-year earnings is $2.74 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Antero Resources’ Q2 2026 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.18 EPS.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 6.71% and a net margin of 12.02%.Antero Resources’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on AR. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Antero Resources from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Mizuho set a $47.00 target price on shares of Antero Resources in a report on Friday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Antero Resources in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (down from $44.00) on shares of Antero Resources in a report on Monday, December 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Antero Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.93.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AR

Antero Resources Price Performance

Shares of AR opened at $37.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 0.52. Antero Resources has a 12-month low of $29.10 and a 12-month high of $44.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Antero Resources

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Antero Resources by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,797,653 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,200,249,000 after acquiring an additional 350,018 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,171,885 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $341,368,000 after purchasing an additional 116,461 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,085,648 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $313,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,258 shares in the last quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC grew its stake in Antero Resources by 10.6% during the second quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 8,156,134 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $328,529,000 after purchasing an additional 783,117 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Antero Resources by 18.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,258,305 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $211,805,000 after purchasing an additional 817,977 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Antero Resources this week:

Positive Sentiment: Sector tailwinds — Zacks highlights rising clean‑energy demand and higher U.S. LNG exports lifting natural‑gas prices, which can boost Antero’s volumes, revenues and cash flow if sustained. 3 Natural Gas Stocks to Gain on Mounting Clean Energy Demand

Sector tailwinds — Zacks highlights rising clean‑energy demand and higher U.S. LNG exports lifting natural‑gas prices, which can boost Antero’s volumes, revenues and cash flow if sustained. Positive Sentiment: Brokerage sentiment supportive — an aggregation of broker ratings gives Antero an average “Moderate Buy,” which can underpin demand for the shares. Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Brokerage sentiment supportive — an aggregation of broker ratings gives Antero an average “Moderate Buy,” which can underpin demand for the shares. Positive Sentiment: Near‑term estimate bumped — a recent note flagged a raised Q1 EPS estimate for Antero, which is a short‑term positive for expected quarterly results. Q1 EPS Estimate for Antero Resources Raised by Analyst

Near‑term estimate bumped — a recent note flagged a raised Q1 EPS estimate for Antero, which is a short‑term positive for expected quarterly results. Neutral Sentiment: Mixed pricing backdrop — another Zacks piece notes natural gas trading below $3 amid rising supply and seasonal volatility; this creates tactical opportunities but also near‑term price uncertainty for producers like Antero. Should Investors Buy Natural Gas While It Stays Below $3?

Mixed pricing backdrop — another Zacks piece notes natural gas trading below $3 amid rising supply and seasonal volatility; this creates tactical opportunities but also near‑term price uncertainty for producers like Antero. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research trimmed multiple Antero EPS forecasts — Q3 2026, Q1 2027, Q3 2027, FY2026 and FY2028 estimates were all revised lower and the firm maintains a “Hold.” Across these cuts Zacks lowered FY2026/FY2028 targets (to $2.65 and $2.68 respectively), which could pressure sentiment and future share performance until results or guidance contradict the revisions.

Antero Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Antero Resources Corporation is an independent exploration and production company focused on the development of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and oil properties in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company’s operations target the Marcellus and Utica shales, where it applies advanced drilling and completion techniques to optimize recovery from its large acreage position. Antero’s portfolio encompasses significant reserves of ethane, propane and other NGLs, alongside dry gas volumes that are positioned to serve both domestic and export markets.

Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, Antero Resources holds approximately 1.8 million net acres of leasehold interests across parts of West Virginia and Ohio.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.