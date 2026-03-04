California Resources (NYSE:CRC) Reaches New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

California Resources Corporation (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $62.48 and last traded at $60.0940, with a volume of 204296 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.84.

Positive Sentiment: Barclays raised its price target to $67 and kept an “overweight” rating, signaling Wall Street conviction that CRC shares have upside. Barclays price target raise

Barclays raised its price target to $67 and kept an “overweight” rating, signaling Wall Street conviction that CRC shares have upside. Positive Sentiment: Company issued 2026 guidance calling for ~25% year-over-year production growth and the highest annual free cash flow since 2021 — a material operational improvement that supports earnings and FCF-driven valuation upside. Q4 results & 2026 guidance

Company issued 2026 guidance calling for ~25% year-over-year production growth and the highest annual free cash flow since 2021 — a material operational improvement that supports earnings and FCF-driven valuation upside. Positive Sentiment: CRC declared a quarterly dividend ($0.405 per share), reinforcing cash-return discipline and providing income support to the share price (ex-dividend March 13). (Company release)

CRC declared a quarterly dividend ($0.405 per share), reinforcing cash-return discipline and providing income support to the share price (ex-dividend March 13). (Company release) Positive Sentiment: Management highlighted expansion of carbon capture & storage (CCS) activity and Carbon TerraVault subsidiary progress, which could unlock new revenue/credit streams and reduce transition risk. CCS expansion coverage

Management highlighted expansion of carbon capture & storage (CCS) activity and Carbon TerraVault subsidiary progress, which could unlock new revenue/credit streams and reduce transition risk. Neutral Sentiment: Q4 revenue of $924M topped consensus (~$790M), showing top-line resilience even as per-share profitability slipped. Earnings press release & slide deck

Q4 revenue of $924M topped consensus (~$790M), showing top-line resilience even as per-share profitability slipped. Neutral Sentiment: Carbon TerraVault (CRC’s carbon unit) provided a 2025 update — useful for long-term ESG/monetization story but not an immediate earnings driver. Carbon TerraVault update

Carbon TerraVault (CRC’s carbon unit) provided a 2025 update — useful for long-term ESG/monetization story but not an immediate earnings driver. Neutral Sentiment: Company reported a methane milestone/testing story that touches on low-carbon pricing and emissions risk — strategically relevant, but near-term financial impact is uncertain. Methane milestone article

Company reported a methane milestone/testing story that touches on low-carbon pricing and emissions risk — strategically relevant, but near-term financial impact is uncertain. Negative Sentiment: Q4 EPS was $0.47, missing the consensus of $0.49 and down from $0.91 a year earlier — the EPS miss and sharp YoY decline are the main near-term drivers pressuring the stock. Zacks coverage of EPS miss

Q4 EPS was $0.47, missing the consensus of $0.49 and down from $0.91 a year earlier — the EPS miss and sharp YoY decline are the main near-term drivers pressuring the stock. Negative Sentiment: Analyst/market commentary and earnings transcripts emphasize the EPS miss and transitional margin pressure, which helps explain intraday selling despite operational improvements. Earnings call transcript

CRC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Pickering Energy Partners lowered California Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of California Resources from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of California Resources in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research raised shares of California Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of California Resources from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.10.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.04. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $924.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $789.67 million. California Resources had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that California Resources Corporation will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.67%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of California Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in California Resources by 82.5% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of California Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in shares of California Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of California Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 97.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

California Resources Corporation (NYSE: CRC) is an independent exploration and production company focused exclusively on developing oil and natural gas assets in California. Headquartered in Newport Beach, the company engages in hydraulic fracturing, well completions, reservoir management and enhanced recovery operations to produce crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids.

CRC’s operations are concentrated in three core regions: the Los Angeles Basin, the Ventura Basin and the San Joaquin Basin.

