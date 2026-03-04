Picton Mahoney Asset Management Reduces Stock Holdings in RBC Bearings Incorporated $RBC

Picton Mahoney Asset Management reduced its position in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 54,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,078 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $21,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in RBC Bearings in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in RBC Bearings by 1,257.1% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 95 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in RBC Bearings by 123.3% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in RBC Bearings during the third quarter worth $38,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen raised RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of RBC Bearings in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $542.00 price target on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Monday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $574.67.

RBC Bearings Price Performance

RBC opened at $568.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $512.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $445.85. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 12-month low of $297.28 and a 12-month high of $589.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.82, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.47.

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $461.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.69 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 15.00%.RBC Bearings’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated is a global designer, manufacturer and marketer of highly engineered precision bearings and components for extreme applications. The company’s product portfolio includes cylindrical roller bearings, spherical plain bearings, ball bearings, track rollers, and engineered components such as metal-to-metal and polymer bearings. These products are tailored to meet the demanding requirements of aerospace, defense and industrial customers where reliability under severe conditions is critical.

The company’s bearings and components find application in aircraft engines, auxiliary power units, landing gear systems, space and missile programs, industrial gas turbines, oil and gas drilling equipment, and heavy machinery.

