Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi (AEBZY) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:AEBZY – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its results before the market opens on Thursday, March 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.00 per share and revenue of $1.0542 billion for the quarter.

Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi Trading Up 5.6%

Shares of AEBZY stock opened at $0.38 on Wednesday. Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi has a 1-year low of $0.26 and a 1-year high of $0.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.34.

About Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi

Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:AEBZY) is a leading Turkish beverage company primarily engaged in the brewing of beer and production of malt. Its core product portfolio includes well-known beer brands such as Efes Pilsen, Efes Draft and Bomonti, as well as a range of specialty and seasonal brews. In addition to the brewing business, Anadolu Efes operates a malt division that supplies high-quality malt to both its own breweries and third-party clients, serving food and beverage manufacturers across multiple regions.

The company maintains a broad geographic footprint, serving domestic and international markets through a network of breweries and distribution channels.

